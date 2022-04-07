Video shows suspect who tried to take 3 girls driving around neighborhood

By Erica Simon

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) — As the search continues to find a man who tried to abduct two young girls in Pasadena and one in Deer Park, a new surveillance video shows the suspect driving around a neighborhood.

Police said the suspect tried to lure the two young girls into his car on Monday, April 4. Both incidents happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Preston Avenue, between 7 and 8 a.m.

In both cases, the man asked for directions and then asked the young girls to get closer, as he said he could not hear the answer. In one of the cases, the man showed a handgun and threatened to harm the girl if she did not comply, police said.

Pasadena police said they later learned that a man matching the same description tried to lure another young girl into his car in the Deer Park area on the same day.

In the Deer Park case, police said the 11-year-old was in the 2700 block of Hillshire Drive and walking to school when she said a grey sedan approached her. Police said the man driving continued to follow her and tried talking to her several times.

A video released by police showed the moment the suspect kept following the young girl. At one point, the girl stopped and so did the car and the young girl was then seen walking toward a house. At that point, the car goes in reverse. The incident terrified the girl’s mom, Anna Vega, who spoke to ABC13 about those scary moments.

“That’s not normal. People have GPS nowadays. They have smartphones. No one needs to stop and ask a small child walking alone, for directions somewhere. Teach your kids that these things do happen,” Vega said. “And, if you can be with your kids, be with them. Like, my daughter, will never walk alone again. If I’m not walking with her, I’ll be driving her.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, with medium-length brown hair and a subtle goatee. The vehicle in all three cases was described as a dark grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with black rims and a sunroof.

Police are urging parents to remain vigilant and remind their kids not to talk to strangers or get into the vehicle of a person they don’t know.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 713-475-7266.

