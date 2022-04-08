Lights out! Mets-Nationals delayed 14 minutes in the dark

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baseball players and fans are familiar with rain delays. Even, in recent times, replay review delays. The Washington Nationals and New York Mets waited through a lights delay on Friday night. Max Scherzer’s first start for the Mets — against the Nationals, the team he helped with the 2019 World Series, no less — was held up for 14 minutes because the lights at Washington’s stadium did not turn on fully. Players had taken the field at Nationals Park in anticipation of a scheduled 7:05 p.m. start for the teams’ second game of the season. But only a handful of bulbs actually turned on around the ballpark as dusk descended.