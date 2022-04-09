You could earn $100 an hour — just by binging true crime

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

For the third year in a row, a lucky true crime fanatic will be able to binge-watch 24 hours of gory documentaries — and get paid doing it.

Documentary streaming service MagellanTV will pay one lucky winner $100 per hour of true crime endured, for a total of $2,400 over a 24-hour true crime marathon.

“Our ideal candidate lives for True Crime,” wrote the streamer in their posting for the “True Crime Watch Dream Job.” “They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

The chosen candidate will document their “epic crime and mystery binge” on social media. The winner will watch a total of 32 films that cover shocking murders, mysterious disappearances and internet scams, starting with “Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror,” which examines an 1849 murder in London.

The winner will have 48 hours to complete the bloody marathon, giving them a chance to get some sleep — if they can.

An additional 100 runner-ups will be gifted a one-year free membership, said MagellanTV.

Brave applicants will need to fill out a brief application explaining the role true crime plays in their lives by April 18.

