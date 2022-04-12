Shreveport woman worried about drainage issues

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman wants help with her drainage issue on Rightway Avenue.

Denise Henderson says the ditches aren’t doing their job and water has been collecting in them for years. According to her there’s standing water and it stinks.

She says the mosquitos are also out of control. She’s afraid during the next big storm, her street will flood again. KTBS reached to the city, they tell us they will send someone out to check out Henderson’s concerns.

