12 centenarians celebrated, offer advice for a long life

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) — A celebration of lives well lived took place in Voorhees, New Jersey on Tuesday.

Twelve centenarians received special proclamations from Mayor Michael Mignogna.

The event took place at Lions Gate Life Plan Community, which is home to 1% of all residents of New Jersey who are age 100 and over.

They have fascinating stories to tell.

Action News spoke to two residents, Donald Fletcher and Minnie Kaufman, who are both 103 years old.

Donald has lived on three continents, spending his childhood in South Korea, moving to Chile, then calling Austin, Texas home.

He shared some advice about living a good life.

“Take things as they come,” Fletcher said. “Don’t sweat the little things.”

Minnie was born in Poland. She came over to Coney Island when she was 7 years old.

She now lives close to her son and grandchildren.

Minnie says she has been a swimmer her whole life because having two brothers, she had to “sink or swim.”

Her secret to a long life?

“You have to be good to yourself,” Kaufman said. “And when you look in that mirror, you have to like that person you see.”

There are more than 1,700 centenarians living in New Jersey.

