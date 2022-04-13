Man sentenced to life for killing his supervisor in parking lot

By KMOV Staff

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV) — A 54-year-old man will spend his life in prison for the shooting death of his supervisor in 2021.

Wednesday, 54-year-old Christopher Owens pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Brantley Tate. On Jan. 26, 2021, Owens walked off from his job at the Marygrove Child Center in Florissant a few days before and was fired by Tate, 60. In retaliation, Owens shot him while retrieving his things.

Tate was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Brant was the kindest and most generous man I have ever known, and he loved me so much,” Tate’s widow said. “My heart mostly hurts that he died before he could teach our son everything a man is supposed to do.”

