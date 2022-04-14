Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:14 PM

Man arrested for threatening students with weapon hidden in chip bag

<i></i><br/>

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

    SALINAS, California (KION) — Salinas Police Department said they arrested a man near Washington Middle School after he brandished a handlebar that was shaped like a gun at three students.

Police received a call at 9:45 a.m. about an attempted robbery on Iverson Street at Geil Street.

Gerardo Simon Sanchez, 54, pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at three students and told one of them to get off his bike, according to police.

The students fled from him.

A witness called 911 and told officers that a homeless man with a gun was threatening children near Salinas High School.

Police said they located a man matching the description given by the witness on Giel Street as Washington Middle School was on precautionary lockdown.

When officers approached Sanchez, he pulled out a weapon from his waistband and put it in a tortilla chip bag.

The firearm turned out to be a bicycle handlebar gooseneck cut to the size of a handgun.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into Monterey County jail and is facing attempted robbery charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content