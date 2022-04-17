Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

By David Schuman

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico.

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving.

“It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.”

Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories.

“This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got the news and we’ve been laughing and telling stories because we were always together all the time, and we were always laughing,” said Melissa O’Laughlin.

Carrillo says there are more questions than answers about the deaths.

“That’s where a lot of the anger comes from, not having those answers, not having the information that we need,” she said. “We don’t have that peace of mind.”

Carrillo says the couple was the glue to their family who always went out of their way to call, visit, and be hospitable.

“They were loving people, loving parents and [some] of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever met,” said Maya Khakural, a close friend who says Leticia and Miguel were like parents to her.

They leave behind two children. Miguel is a college student and Diana is graduating high school.

There’s a GoFundMe to help them with expenses and their education.

“Our hopes and dreams are for them to continue to go to school and that’s something their parents would’ve loved to see them accomplish,” Carrillo said.

Just as Leticia and Miguel were there for their community, being involved at school and with volunteering efforts, now their community will be there for them.

“We had amazing, amazing moments that we’re going to carry with us forever,” Khakural said.

The family says police are investigating.

