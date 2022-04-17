HFD rescues paddlers from swamped canoes off Black Point

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel (OSD) responded at 10:02 a.m. on Saturday to a call reporting two swamped six-person canoes at Black Point in Kahala.

HFD reports, that units arrived on the scene at 10:10 a.m. and initiated a visual for the canoes. OSD was able to successfully make contact with the distressed paddlers and reported they would assist the paddlers to shore.

HFD’s Rescue 1 then launched their boat to assist with towing one canoe to shore. All canoes and paddlers were transported safely to shore by 12:28 p.m.

EMS personnel were also on the scene for medical support, however, no injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.