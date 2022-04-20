Ravens hoping to put 2021 injuries behind them

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s 2021 season was ruined by injuries, and although bad luck obviously played a role in that, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason he didn’t want to write it off as a fluke. Harbaugh said the team needed to do everything possible to make sure last season’s problems don’t happen again. He said the team reviewed everything from practice schedules to training and conditioning. Now Baltimore has begun offseason workouts. Strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders says football is physical, but the team won’t simply accept that injuries will happen. They’ll try and see if they can do more to avoid them.