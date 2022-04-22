Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional service

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former teammates and coaches paid tribute to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old was killed on a South Florida highway. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood. Additional memorials are scheduled to be held in New Jersey, where Haskins grew up, and in Maryland, where Haskins attended high school.