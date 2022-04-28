Fire closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A fire along the Blue Ridge Parkway has a section of the road closed Thursday morning.

Officials tweeted Wednesday night at around 9 p.m. that a closure will be in place on the Parkway from milepost 409 to milepost 411.

The U.S. Forest Service says firefighters are working to contain the Barnett Branch Fire on the Pisgah Ranger District. The fire is approximately 172 acres burning in rough terrain.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from Highway 276 to the Pisgah Inn and will be reopened as soon as possible. Yellow Gap Road (FSR 1206) is closed and expected to remain closed through the weekend pending fire conditions.

The following trails are also closed until further notice:

Barnett Branch Trail TR 618 (above Yellow Gap Road) Buck Springs Trail TR 104 Mountains to Sea Trail (from Hwy 276 north to the Pisgah Inn) The Pisgah Inn, located at milepost 408, is still accessible from Asheville.

At this time, we have no updates on when the road will reopen or whether the fire is contained.

