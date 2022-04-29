Hope Solo requests postponement of National Soccer Hall of Fame induction, says she will voluntarily enter alcohol treatment

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Former US women’s soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo has requested postponement of her National Soccer Hall of Fame induction and said she is “voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program.”

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” Solo said in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

“I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol. At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision,” Solo said.

Earlier this month, Solo was arrested in North Carolina on charges of misdemeanor child abuse, resisting arrest and impaired driving, police said.

Solo was arrested in 2014 on domestic assault charges after police said she assaulted two relatives at a home near Seattle. The charges against Solo, who entered a not-guilty plea, were officially dropped in 2018.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for May 21 in Frisco, Texas.

