Hollingshead transfers from Georgia to Tennessee Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jillian Hollingshead has transferred to Tennessee after her freshman season, giving coach Kellie Harper four players from the transfer portal. Harper announced Hollingshead’s commitment Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward is a 2021 McDonald’s All-American from Powder Springs, Georgia. Tennessee already added forward Rickea Jackson from Mississippi State, point guard Jasmine Powell from Minnesota and Missouri State graduate transfer Jasmine Franklin. Guard/forward Justine Pissott signed in November.