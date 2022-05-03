How to watch the Ohio and Indiana primary elections

By Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo, CNN

It’s Election Day in Ohio and Indiana, where several high-profile primary races of the 2022 election cycle are taking place. They include the Republican Senate primary in Ohio that could offer early clues about the GOP electorate and former President Donald Trump‘s kingmaker status in the Republican Party heading into the heart of the nominating calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know:

In Ohio, Trump has endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, who faces several other Republicans vying for the chance to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. The winner will likely face Democratic US Rep. Tim Ryan in November.

In the race for Ohio governor, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine faces several primary challengers running to his right. On the Democratic side, two former mayors go head-to-head for their party’s nomination.

Indiana’s Democratic and Republican Senate primaries are both uncontested. Incumbent GOP Sen. Todd Young will face Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, in November.

There are also primary races for US House seats in both states that are taking place under new congressional lines that were redrawn in redistricting following the 2020 census. Both the Indiana and Ohio maps were drawn by Republicans, and Trump has weighed in on several of these House primaries, too.

What time does CNN’s coverage start?

You can follow along with results on CNN and cnn.com. CNN’s decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.

What time do polls close?

Polls for in-person voting in Indiana Tuesday close at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET, depending on which county you live in. In Ohio, polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In Indiana, some voters could vote by mail and all voters could vote early in person. Mail-in ballots must be returned by close of polls Tuesday. In-person early voting ran from April 5 to May 2.

In Ohio, all voters could vote by mail and early in person. Mail ballots had to have been postmarked no later than May 2 (Monday) and received by the county board of elections no later than May 13. In-person early voting ran from April 5 to May 2.

