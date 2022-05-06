Rescuers are searching for survivors after a massive explosion destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba

By Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Police and fire rescuers are combing through rubble for survivors after an explosion late Friday morning destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion at Hotel Saratoga in the center of the city.

A “massive blast” occurred, witnesses said.

Buses and cars outside the hotel were also destroyed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

