Rescuers are searching for survivors after a massive explosion destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba
By Patrick Oppmann, CNN
Police and fire rescuers are combing through rubble for survivors after an explosion late Friday morning destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion at Hotel Saratoga in the center of the city.
A “massive blast” occurred, witnesses said.
Buses and cars outside the hotel were also destroyed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
