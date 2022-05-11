Former White Sox trainer sues GM Hahn, team over termination

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — A former athletic trainer for the Chicago White Sox is alleging in a lawsuit that he was fired by the team because of his sexual orientation, age and disability. According to the lawsuit filed Monday in Cook County, the actions of White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and the club caused 50-year-old Brian Ball “significant emotional and monetary damages, as well as damage to his reputation and name.” The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. In a team statement Tuesday, the White Sox described Ball’s allegations as “baseless” and promised to vigorously defend the organization’s reputation.