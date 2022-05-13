Former Hawkeye football player releases song based on ‘The Iowa Wave’ tradition

By Beau Bowman

Click here for updates on this story

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — Thursday was a big day for one former Hawkeye football player.

Dallas Jacobus’ famous single, “We Wave,” tells the story of kids in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the best tradition in college football “The Iowa Wave.”

That song was just released on Thursday, but it’s gotten a lot of attention over the last few weeks.

In April, Iowa Athletics announced the nominating contest for a new song to be played during The Iowa Wave.

The Iowa Wave happens each home game between the first and second quarters. During that time, fans and players turn and wave to the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s hospital.

Social media users have been campaigning for “We Wave” to be selected.

Dalles Jacobus says it’s been an incredible journey — and it means so much to him that so many Iowans are in his corner.

“Being a Hawkeye, I always knew people had my back. But it’s cool to see people now that I’ve become a washed-up guy, they’re still supporting what I’m doing and it’s an incredible feeling,” Jacobus says.

You can find “We Wave” on Spotify, Apple Music, or however you listen to music.

You can nominate any song to be the new soundtrack for The Iowa Wave here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.