After playoff exit, Bruins await captain Bergeron’s decision

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will take some time to decide whether to return for a 19th season. The future Hall of Famer is unsigned for next season and hasn’t said what his plans are. His teammates want him to return. The 36-year-old Bergeron is among the Original Six franchise’s career leaders in scoring and his No. 37 is certain to be retired whenever he hangs it up. Bergeron waited on the ice after the end-of-series handshake line to give each of his teammates a hug after the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated Boston 3-2 in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. But the Bruins star says it wasn’t necessarily a goodbye.