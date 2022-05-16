Two Wilson schools could permanently close due to age, under-enrollment

By WRAL Staff

WILSON, North Carolina (WRAL) — Two of Wilson County’s public schools, Winstead Elementary and Toisnot Middle, could soon close permanently, according to the district. That decision could be made Monday night at the Wilson County Board of Education meeting.

Winstead Elementary was originally constructed in 1953 and is one of the oldest schools in the district, according to a bulletin on Wilson County Schools (WCS) homepage. Winstead is in need of renovation and repairs, and Wilson leaders want to use funds to upgrade other schools or build new school buildings rather than update the old building.

Winstead, Toisnot and other schools in the district are also underutilized, the district said. Winstead, for example, can hold 453 students, but current student enrollment is 355. Toisnot’s student capacity is 670, but only 364 students are currently enrolled.

Toisnot was also identified as a school that should potentially close due to staff vacancies and a large number of reassignment requests.

If Winstead Elementary is closed, most students and staff would be reassigned to Vinson-Bynum Elementary, with some students being reassigned to Hearne Elementary.

If Toisnot Middle is closed, students and staff would be reassigned to Darden Middle, Elm City Middle and Forest Hills Middle, according to the district. Reassignment is based on proximity of a student’s home address to the alternative schools.

“The district will keep staff and families informed of these decisions if the schools are closed,” a statement from WCS read. “The district understands how the transition might be challenging for staff and families and will stay in communication to guide and support students, staff and families throughout the process.”

Before announcing the potential closures, the district began a study of land use and enrollment rates beginning in 2020. The findings revealed enrollment in WCS has declined by nearly 2,000 students in the last six years.

A public hearing was held May 9 to get feedback from the Wilson community. Some families expressed concern at the hearing that so-called “rival” schools could create conflicts.

The district responded, “WCS values each and every student and will not tolerate comments or actions perceived as threatening, disrespectful or discriminatory in our schools. The transition to a new school is a big step for anyone, and if the schools close, WCS is committed to ensuring that the students who are reassigned feel welcomed, loved, valued and appreciated at their new school.”

Monday’s regularly-scheduled meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. It was not clear if a final decision about the schools would be made.

