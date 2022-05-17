Wild GM Guerin: We want both Fleury and Talbot back in net

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild would prefer to keep Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot as their goalies next season. That’s the word from general manager Bill Guerin. The Wild acquired Fleury at the trade deadline. He was in the net for the first five games of the playoff series against St. Louis. Talbot got Game 6. The Blues eliminated the Wild in six games. Fleury will be a free agent in July. Talbot has one year remaining on his contract. The Wild will be tight up against the salary cap this summer.