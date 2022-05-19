Australian PM accidentally tackles a child during a soccer match

By Marianne Drouin

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A friendly soccer game between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and a group of kids in Devonport, Tasmania, had a surprising twist on Wednesday when the politician accidentally tackled a child.

The moment was caught on camera, while Morrison was campaigning ahead of an upcoming federal election.

While playing with the kids, Morrison collided with Luca Fauvette and fell over him.

Fauvette was unharmed and he exchanged a high-five with Morrison after they both got up.

