Child with autism gets hundreds of cards after only 2 kids went to birthday party

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Turning 10 years old is an exciting day for any kid as they wait with joy and anticipation for their big birthday party.

But having only two kids show up was a heartbreaking moment for a Milwaukee 10-year-old.

“I’ve got decorations. I’m planning on 20 people showing up,” said Kayla Sippel, mom to Andrew Schmidt. “Two hours in, no show. Andrew kind of looked at me and was like, ‘mom where is everybody?'”

Schmidt has autism and took the limited attendance on his special day exceptionally hard.

“I’ve never seen him so devastated,” Sippel told WISN 12. “I felt like I had failed him in every aspect of it. And all he kept saying was ‘why doesn’t anybody want to play with me, where are all my friends, how come no one wants to come to my party,’ and it just broke my heart.”

Sippel’s husband took to Facebook, explaining the situation, posting their address and asking a simple favor.

“A simple birthday card in exchange for some good karma. Not asking for money or anything other than cards,” his post said.

“We were wondering if people could just send a couple birthday cards,” Sippel told WISN 12. “You know, kind of cheer him up a little bit and it escalated from there.”

Within days hundreds of cards came through the mail.

“We’ve gotten some from Mississippi, Missouri, Texas, California,” she said. “To know that complete strangers are doing this it’s heartwarming, and I’m at a complete loss for words from it.”

The generosity didn’t stop there.

Community Task Force MKE, a community activism group, accepted donations to buy Andrew birthday gifts.

Leader Vaun Mayes posted the exchange on Facebook.

“Oh my God! An ESPN football,” Andrew exclaimed in the video clip. “Thank you guys!”

Andrew told WISN 12 it turned out to be his best birthday yet.

“He’s been in really great spirits; he’s forgotten that nobody showed up to his birthday party,” Sippel said. “I have never seen him happier.”

