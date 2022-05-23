Massachusetts State Police troopers continue to step up patrols at popular Greater Boston beaches

By Danae Bucci

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Massachusetts State Police troopers are picking up their patrols of Revere Beach and Carson Beach in Boston after a dozen people were arrested between both locations Saturday night.

State troopers made seven arrests at Revere Beach while working with Revere police to disperse large crowds in accordance with the beach’s 8:30 p.m. closing time.

Of the seven people who were arrested, four were juvenile males. One juvenile was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, while two others were each charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The fourth juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a knife. A 52-year-old man was charged with domestic assault, a 61-year-old man was charged with procuring alcohol for a minor and a 27-year-old woman was charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

Meanwhile at Carson Beach, troopers made a total of five arrests after a crowd of several thousand people had gathered there over the course of the evening. According to state police officials, many visitors at the South Boston beach engaged in unruly behavior and disorderly conduct.

Of the five people arrested at Carson Beach, two were juveniles. State police said the charges brought against those five people included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and possession of fireworks.

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the state police union, one trooper had his head covering set on fire while he was trying to make an arrest at Carson Beach.

“We will not let the safety of our community be jeopardized. These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the union wrote in a Facebook post.

In a Facebook post, the union wrote that “critically-low staffing levels” within the Massachusetts State Police and other local departments make it difficult to handle scenarios like those that happened at Carson and Revere beaches Saturday night.

