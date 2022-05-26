Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:00 AM

Retailers’ troubles sound the alarm for rest of economy

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The fastest inflation in 40 years squeezed retailers during the first quarter, alarming investors worried about the broader economy’s outlook. While profits for all companies in the benchmark S&P 500 index grew by about 9% last quarter, retailers’ profits contracted more than 30% from a year ago. Some economists are worried that retailers’ troubles are sounding the alarm for other areas of the economy too.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content