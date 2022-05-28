NYPD: Suspect shot after officer struck by SUV

By WCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — NYPD officers opened fire on a driver early Saturday morning after they said an officer was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn.

It happened at the intersection of Vendervort Avenue and Meeker Avenue in Williamsburg.

According to NYPD, officers chased down three vehicles while responding to a report of shots fired near the intersection.

As two officers tried to get the driver and passengers out of a white Honda, the SUV took off.

“The white car decides to flee, striking one of our officers, who subsequently discharged his firearm three times into that vehicle. About 20 minutes after, a male, 21, arrives a Wyckoff Hospital with one gunshot wound to his chest. We believe, at the time, he is the driver of that white vehicle,” Deputy Chief John Chell said.

Two officers fired their guns, police said.

The suspect is in stable condition. Police are still looking for the vehicle and additional suspects.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.