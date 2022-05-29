Boy Scouts of Alabama place flags to remember Veterans at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery for Memorial Day

By Jiani Navarro

Click here for updates on this story

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WALA) — As we remember our military servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, Boy Scouts of Alabama made sure to honor the lives lost at the Alabama state veterans memorial cemetery in Spanish Fort.

“Freedom is not free, they served for us to gain our freedom,” said Cub Scout, Nolan Polk.

One by one, Cub Scouts pack 321 and their families put an American flag in front of the headstones of the men and women who fought for our freedom.

“All these people served in a couple of wars, that means that they served for us,” said Polk, “so that’s why I feel proud about them.”

Around 3,500 military vets are laid to rest at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort. Cub Scoutmaster, Kathi Hadden said having the scouts place the flags not only allows them to honor the fallen but also teaches the scouts respect.

“I think that if you train them young and raise them up right then they’ll learn to respect you know people who have fought and died for us and it shows them that we’re out here doing it and it teaches them to do it,” said Hadden.

The Boy Scouts of Alabama started the tradition seven years ago and have been doing it every year since, making sure no grave is forgotten.

“It makes you proud to be an American. It makes you feel like you’re just honoring them,” said Hadden.

Placing the flags for Memorial Day means more than we can imagine for veterans like Dr. Barry Booth, a naval veteran who served in 66′ and 67′ in Vietnam.

“I lost four friends in Vietnam and I think about them, but it’s so nice to have the families and friends and kids come out and honor the veterans. It’s a very special day for us and the parents to pass on the importance of that day is certainly wonderful and is appreciated,” said Dr. Booth.

Dr. Booth wants to make sure to remind the young scouts that…

“Monday is memorial day, but every day is veterans day.”

Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 30th.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.