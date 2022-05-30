Italy opens Sicilian port to nearly 300 rescued migrants

ROME (AP) — The Ocean Viking rescue ship has brought 294 migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean to a port in Sicily. The arrivals of the migrants on Monday comes the number of migrant arrivals ticks up over last year. The SOS Mediterranee charity criticized Italy for the long wait for a port, since the migrants have been rescued over the last 10 days. It noted that many migrants were showing signs of trauma from the perilous journey and were in need of immediate assistance. Those rescued at sea included 49 children, with some as young as 3 years old.