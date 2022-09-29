Holocaust survivor who escaped synagogue massacre dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor who narrowly escaped a shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has died. Samet died Tuesday at age 84. He was in the parking lot of Tree of Life synagogue during a rampage inside that killed 11 people. It was the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history. Born in Hungary, Samet and his family spent 10 months at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany during World War II. He moved to Pittsburgh in the 1960s and spoke about his Holocaust experience to tens of thousands of people at schools and other settings.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.