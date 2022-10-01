Aune, Shorter lead North Texas past Florida Atlantic 45-28

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune threw three touchdown passes to Jyaire Shorter in the first half to guide North Texas to a 45-28 victory over Florida Atlantic. Aune hit Shorter for a 25-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Aune sandwiched touchdown throws to Shorter covering 2 and 25 yards around a pick-6 by Ridge Texada and North Texas (3-3, 2-0 Conference USA) led 28-7 with 5:36 left in the second quarter. Florida Atlantic (2-4, 1-1) got within seven points at halftime after Teja Young picked off an Aune pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown. N’Kosi Perry threw a 35-yard scoring strike to Larry McCammon with 21 seconds left before intermission. The Mean Green pulled away in the third quarter on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson, taking a 42-21 lead.

