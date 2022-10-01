Brown’s TD run in OT gets Lane upset win over Tennessee St.

NASHVILLE (AP) — Ike Brown had an 11-yard touchdown run in overtime and then Lane added the 2-point conversion to give the Division II-member Dragons a 28-27 upset win over Tennessee State. Lane kept Tennessee State out of the end zone in the fourth quarter while holding on to a 20-17 advantage, but Kaleb Mosley’s 51-yard field goal for the Tigers tied it 20-20 with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. It was the first win for Lane in the 10-game series that dates to 1916. The teams last met in 1996, a 43-26 TSU win.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.