DiBenedetto wins 1st career Truck Series race under caution
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Matt DiBenedetto was named winner of the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after a lengthy review by NASCAR officials of the finishing order. DiBenedetto and Alabama native Bret Holmes both waited inside their trucks parked side-by-side as NASCAR reviewed its data. The race went to overtime and there were several lead swaps over the two-lap shootout finish. But then a crash in the middle of the pack as the leaders were headed to the checkered flag caused NASCAR to throw the caution. Officials then had to review who was the leader when the caution flag was thrown even though Holmes got to the finish line first.