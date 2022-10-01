Doege, Billingsley lift Troy past Western Kentucky 34-27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, DK Billingsley ran for 122 yards with a touchdown and Troy defeated Western Kentucky 34-27. Doege came in for injured starter Gunnar Watson late in the third quarter when the game was tied at 20. He finished that drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jabre Barber on the first play of the fourth quarter. He hit Tez Johnson for a 10-yard score on the next possession putting Troy on top 34-20 with 7:14 to go. Western Kentucky then answered with a scoring drive. A Troy punt pinned the Hilltoppers on their 11 but they reached the Troy 32 before Richard Jibunor sacked Austin Reed and forced a fumble that was recovered by Tro Showers, sealing the win with a minute left.

