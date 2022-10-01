Giants lose to D-backs, eliminated from playoff contention

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants were eliminated from postseason contention, losing 8-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles and Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting for the cycle. Josh Rojas added two RBIs and Cooper Hummel had a sacrifice fly. J.D. Davis and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, which ended its five-game winning streak. Drey Jameson won for the third time in his fourth career start, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

