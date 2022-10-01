Kennedy makes late 45-yard field goal, Cornell edges Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jameson Wang passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more, and Jackson Kennedy made a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 left to help Cornell edge Colgate 34-31 for the program’s 650th victory. Kennedy also made a 43-yarder for a 24-22 lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter. Cornell tied it at 31 with 12:52 left in the fourth when Wang capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run. Wang was 18-of-27 passing for 284 yards with one interception for Cornell, which is guaranteed a winning non-conference slate for the first time since 2016. Thomas Glover made seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Michael Brescia completed 19 of 40 for 195 yards with an interception for Colgate.

