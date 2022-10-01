Maye’s big day leads North Carolina past Virginia Tech 41-10

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to continue his strong start to the season and North Carolina opened up Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech. Maye, a redshirt freshman, was able to consistently throw downfield, with 13 of his 26 completions going for at least 15 yards. He finished with 363 yards, going 26 of 36. Josh Downs led UNC with eight catches and 120 yards. Grant Wells completed 16 of 26 passes for 139 yards and ran for a touchdown, but the Hokies struggled overall against a Tar Heel defense that turned in its best performance of the season.

