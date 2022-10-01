Top-ranked Bison beat Youngstown State 27-14

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Hunter Luepke ran for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State led the rest of the way en route to a 27-14 victory over Youngstown State. Kobe Johnson’s 17-yard touchdown run led to a 21-3 halftime lead for the Bison. Mitch Davidson’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel McLaughlin got the Penguins within 10 points at 24-14 with 4 1/2 minutes left. McLaughlin ran for 150 yards on 17 carries for the Penguins, becoming the seventh player in NCAA all-divisions history to go over 7,000 rushing yards in his career.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.