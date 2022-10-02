Ringo Starr postpones shows due to illness

By Megan Thomas, CNN

Ringo Starr has postponed at least two tour dates over an undisclosed ailment.

The former Beatle was scheduled to perform in Michigan on Saturday night, but the venue posted notice the show had been canceled just hours before he was set to go on.

“Ringo and His All Starr Band (featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette) are very disappointed to announce that they will not be able to play their show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, MI,” the casino wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is canceled. Ringo does not have Covid. Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon.”

Concertgoers were advised to hold on to their tickets for updates on a new show date or seek a refund at the point of purchase.

A show set for Sunday night in Minnesota has also postponed, according to a statement from Mystic Lake Casino.

“Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice. Ringo does not have COVID-19,” the venue wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Starr and his band are currently on a multi-stop North American tour, and they most recently performed on Friday.

Their next show is currently scheduled for Tuesday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.