today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:49 PM

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build 18 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will build 18 new temples across the globe in the coming months and years.

President and Prophet, Russell M. Nelson, made this announcement Sunday in the final session of the October 2022 general conference.

The temples will be built in the following locations:

·        Busan, Korea

·        Naga, Philippines

·        Santiago, Philippines

·        Eket, Nigeria

·        Chiclayo, Peru

·        Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

·        Londrina, Brazil

·        Riberão Prêto, Brazil

·        Huehuetenango, Guatemala

·        Jacksonville, Florida

·        Grand Rapids, Michigan

·        Prosper, Texas

·        Lone Mountain, Nevada

·        Tacoma, Washington

·        Cuernavaca, Mexico

·        Pachuca, Mexico

·        Toluca, Mexico

·        Tula, Mexico

President Nelson says the temples in the Mexico City area are part of an effort to build houses of the Lord in selected large metropolitan areas where traveling to an existing temple is a significant challenge.

Since becoming the senior Apostle in 2018, President Nelson has announced 118 new temples.

