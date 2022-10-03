Skip to Content
New Horizon holds Sock and Soup Drive

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New Horizon Alternative High School in Pocatello is holding their second annual Sock and Soup Drive.

From now until Dec. 1, the school is accepting donations of socks and cans of soup.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Phil Meador Toyota: 1855 Flandro Dr.
Phil Meador Subaru: 1437 Yellowstone Ave.
Quayle Insurance: 470 Pershing Ave.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District: 3115 Pole Line Rd.
Kanda's & Company: 159 S. Main St.
Prime Time Auctions: 2221 S. 5th Ave.

Last year, New Horizon received over 1100 cans of soup and over 500 pairs of socks in donations.

New Horizon Center serves students from a variety of backgrounds, including, but not limited to, low-income and impoverished students, teen parents and foster families.

They are also in need of and accept adult size new/like new clothes, shoes and non-expired food.

