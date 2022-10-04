US and South Korea test-fire missiles off the east coast of Korean Peninsula

By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch included four ATACMS missiles, the statement by the South Korean joint chiefs said. Also known as Army Tactical Missile Systems, such weapons are surface-to-surface missiles that can fly around 200 miles (320 kilometers).

The test followed a provocative test-launch Tuesday by neighboring North Korea, which fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan in a significant escalation of its weapons testing program.

North Korea’s missile launch traveled over northern Japan early in the morning and is believed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the isolated country’s 23rd missile launch this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.