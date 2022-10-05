Clinical Dortmund wins 4-1 at Sevilla in Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham led Borussia Dortmund to a 4-1 win at Sevilla in the Champions League when the home fans bid farewell to coach Julen Lopetegui who appears set to lose his job. Bellingham scored for the third straight game in the competition and set up another goal as Dortmund consolidated second place in Group G. It’s three points behind Manchester City, which has a perfect nine points after a 5-0 rout of Copenhagen in the other game. The defeat was almost certainly Lopetegui’s last game as Sevilla coach. His team has one win from its opening 10 games of the season and reports suggest Jorge Sampaoli is to be presented as his replacement on Thursday.

