Skip to Content
News
By
October 5, 2022 11:53 PM
Published 7:06 AM

3 things to know this morning – October 6, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1.  Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has announced Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum as his selections for the two vacant seats on the City Council. Both will be considered during tonight's city council meeting. If they are confirmed, they will fulfill the unexpired term through December 2023.

2.  A preliminary hearing for Wade Schwanevelt, the former Soda Springs Girls Basketball coach accused of rape, was postponed. A new hearing date has not been set.

3. Fire crews are steadily approaching full containment of the Moose Fire near Salmon. Fire managers announced it is 80% contained as of the latest update.

Article Topic Follows: News

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content