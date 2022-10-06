3 things to know this morning – October 6, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has announced Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum as his selections for the two vacant seats on the City Council. Both will be considered during tonight's city council meeting. If they are confirmed, they will fulfill the unexpired term through December 2023.

2. A preliminary hearing for Wade Schwanevelt, the former Soda Springs Girls Basketball coach accused of rape, was postponed. A new hearing date has not been set.

3. Fire crews are steadily approaching full containment of the Moose Fire near Salmon. Fire managers announced it is 80% contained as of the latest update.