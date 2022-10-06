Giants sit out postseason a year after winning 107 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants went from winning 107 games and making the playoffs last season to finishing .500 and not getting in this year. Manager Gabe Kapler believes the team didn’t have enough energy and effort. The team also dealt with injuries to ace Logan Webb. Webb went a career-best 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts but was shut down late with a lower back issue and just missed getting in 200 innings. Brandon Belt had season-ending right knee surgery early last month. Kapler says he’s asked everyone to focus on what they can do to put a more consistent winning season together in 2023.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.