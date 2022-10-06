Reds look for bright spots after frustrating 100-loss season
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds were almost historically bad in 2022. Their 15-2 loss on Wednesday to Chicago was No. 100. That made it the worst season since losing 101 in 1982. The Cincinnati ownership group started cutting salary before the season and continued the sell-off at the trade deadline. The results were predictable. Injuries didn’t help either. The Reds had up to 18 people on the IL on two different occasions.