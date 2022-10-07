Libyan group: At least 15 dead after migrant shipwreck

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent says at least 15 bodies have been recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country’s western coast. Migrants regularly try to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. The spokesman on Friday said the bodies of the dead had been retrieved and transported to a hospital, but he did not comment on the cause of death. In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn on it and nearby. The shipwreck took place near the city of Sabratha, a major launching point for many making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.

