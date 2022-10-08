Alabama’s Bryce Young doesn’t start against Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t start the game against Texas A&M with a sprained right shoulder, leaving Jalen Milroe as his replacement. Aggies starter Max Johnson was also out. The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach, Nick Saban, had been coy about the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Young’s status all week. Johnson, who had started the past three games for the Aggies, was replaced with an injured throwing hand. Haynes King started in his place. Young did take snaps during warmups but didn’t throw.

