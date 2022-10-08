Eastern Illinois holds off Northwestern State, wins 35-27
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Quarterbacks Dom Shoffner and Jonah O’Brien ran for two touchdowns apiece and Eastern Illinois held on to beat Northwestern State 35-27. The Panthers rolled to a 21-7 first-quarter lead on O’Brien’s 10- and 11-yard TD runs and a 27-yarder by Shoffner. The lead reached 35-7 by halftime behind a 2-yard touchdown run by Shoffner and his 12-yard pass to Markenzy Pierre. The Demons came back to get within eight with 4:44 to play after Zachary Clement threw a 17-yard touchdown toss to Zach Patterson. But the Demons didn’t get the ball back until there were just 37 seconds left and Jordan Vincent came up with an interception.