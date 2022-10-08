Hatcher, Texas State beat Appalachian State 36-24

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher completed 26 of 36 passes for 281 yards and two first-half touchdowns, Tory Spears returned an interception 93 yards for a TD and Texas State never trailed in the Bobcats’ 36-24 win over Appalachian State. Hatcher — who threw an interception in the end zone on first-and-goal from the 4 to end the game’s opening drive — sandwiched a 2-yard TD pass to Charles Brown and a 23-yard scoring strike to Ashtyn Hawkins around a 33-yard field goal by Seth Keller to give the Bobcats a 24-0 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half. Chase Brice finished 40-of-53 passing for 395 yards and three second-half touchdowns for Appalachian State.

