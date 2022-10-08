Hill’s INTs help Florida hold off Missouri 24-17 in Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaydon Hill intercepted two passes, including one he returned 49 yards for a touchdown, and Florida held on to beat Missouri 24-17 on Saturday to end a six-game skid in Southeastern Conference play. Hill’s pick-6 was among a bevy of big plays that gave the Gators their first league victory in a year. His second interception ended a third-quarter drive that had reached Florida’s 16-yard line. It was a breakout performance for the third-year sophomore who was playing his second game since returning from a knee injury that wiped out his 2021 season. Nathaniel Peat led the Tigers with 117 yards rushing and a score.

